When Britain imagined India without elections

A retired Indian Army chief was judged a plausible future head of government by British officials reviewing India’s political trajectory two decades after Independence.

The assessment appeared in confidential British Foreign Office papers examining political contingency in India at a time when Whitehall was still privately considering scenarios that lay beyond the country’s constitutional order.

Barely 20 years after 1947, British officials were prepared to contemplate the possibility of a military takeover in India — and to identify who might “just conceivably” step in if elections failed.

That assessment appears in a confidential Foreign Office file from 1968 examining General JN (Muchhu) Chaudhuri, India’s former Chief of the Army Staff and then High Commissioner to Canada (File 1).

Written in the calm, internal language of contingency planning, the document states:

“His importance now is not as High Commissioner in Canada but because he could just conceivably come back as Head of Government if the Military took over either by coup de main or under instruction from the President. But it is doubtful whether his return would be welcome in the Army.” (File 1)

The entry continues with a personal and political sketch that underlines how closely British officials were weighing not only Indian institutions, but Indian personalities:

“He has a ready tongue and a facile pen and is a born raconteur. He knows England well (he was educated at Highgate). His first wife died tragically young in Canada in 1966.” (File 1)

The document neither predicts nor advocates a coup. But it treats the possibility of constitutional rupture seriously enough to identify a potential successor, while simultaneously recording doubts about that figure’s acceptability within India itself. The tone is analytical and unguarded, the language of private assessment rather than public diplomacy.

Seen in regional context, the Chaudhuri assessment was not an aberration. British officials had already witnessed the collapse of civilian rule in neighbouring Pakistan, where the army seized power in 1958 under General Ayub Khan. That experience shaped Whitehall’s Cold War thinking across South Asia.

By the late 1960s, Foreign Office planning papers reveal a comparative logic: Pakistan as the example of what happened when civilian authority fractured; India as a far larger and more resilient democracy where such an outcome was considered unlikely but not impossible. The Chaudhuri note fits squarely within that frame (File 1).

This private contingency thinking formed the backdrop to a wider British effort to shape the informational environment in which Indian politics operated.

Declassified records from the Foreign Office’s now discredited Information Research Department (IRD) show that throughout the 1960s and 1970s, Britain ran a carefully graded system of contacts inside India, supplying selected individuals with material, publications, or support designed to counter Communist influence during the Cold War (Files 2-4).

Those contacts were not handled casually. Internal paperwork shows individuals categorised according to sensitivity, with rules governing what could be supplied, how attribution should be avoided, and who could authorise expenditure. At the most sensitive end were figures receiving standing monthly payments. The purpose of the system was bureaucratic control and deniability.

The files also identify the officials responsible. Names recur across correspondence from Delhi, Madras and Bombay: AP Fabian, a senior Foreign Office official involved in managing sensitive Indian relationships; RJ Beveridge, based in Bombay in the mid-1970s, who warned that police searches could expose British-supplied material; and J O’Connor-Howe of the IRD, whose memoranda record payments continuing beyond their authorised trial periods and the pressure to justify them (Files 4 and 8).

They were civil servants rather than covert operatives, planners tasked with keeping Britain’s Cold War information work effective and discreet.

In Madras, this system took concrete form. IRD officers worked with A Kumar Raja Servai, a Tamil-language writer associated with the Swatantra Party.

Servai proposed a 300-page Tamil book on Communism in South-East Asia. Internal correspondence shows immediate concern, not about content, but about the scale and exposure. The proposal was rejected, with the IRD agreeing only to consider purchasing a limited number of copies at cost (Files 2 and 3).

Yet, a later letter in the same file series reveals that Servai had been receiving a monthly payment of ₹80 in return for one Tamil article per month under a time-limited “trial” arrangement. The trial expired. The payments did not. “From our accounting records it would appear that these payments are continuing,” one official noted, adding that the arrangement now required justification (File 4).

Nowhere was British interest more systematic than in Kerala. At the time, Kerala was governed by Communist-led coalitions, making it the only Indian state where the Left exercised sustained electoral power and, in British eyes, a critical Cold War test case (Files 5–7).

In January 1967, officials at the British High Commission in Madras identified PV Thampy as a reliable IRD contact capable of placing material regularly in Malayalam. A standing news and features service, later known as India Press Features, was authorised (File 5).

Subsequent correspondence sets out subsidies linked to print runs, refers to “nominal arrangements” designed to avoid recording sums explicitly, and outlines themes calibrated to Kerala’s politics, including the Sino-Soviet split and efforts to weaken United Front alignments (Files 6 and 7).

The targeting was precise. Distribution lists identify Kerala newspapers receiving material, complete with circulation figures and political or community classifications, including Communist, Congress, Catholic and Muslim readerships. This was not abstract public diplomacy. It was targeted placement mapped onto a state’s political demography (File 7).

By the mid-1970s, the tone of the files shifts again. Correspondence from the British Deputy High Commission in Bombay in 1976 records concern that local police searches might uncover British material at the flat of AG Noorani, a constitutional lawyer known for his independence and civil-liberties advocacy. Instructions followed: IRD material was to be read in offices rather than kept at home, and handling tightened under Presentation Scheme rules (File 8).

British assessments describe Noorani’s “fierce integrity”, noting that he was argumentative, sceptical of weak material and impossible to direct. His value lay precisely in that independence, which made both influence and exposure more sensitive (File 9).

British information work extended beyond journalists. In August 1971, the British High Commission in Delhi reported that Ashok Mehta, a former cabinet minister for Planning, had asked whether he could be supplied with the weekly English edition of Neue Zürcher Zeitung (File 10). The reply from IRD London was explicit: “You have authority to take out one year’s subscription locally.” (File 11)

Taken together, these records reveal a consistent post-imperial logic. Britain did not abandon the habit of thinking about India as a strategic space after independence. It adapted it through graded contacts, deniable support, and contingency planning that extended, in private, even to the possibility of a post-constitutional India.

The Chaudhuri file remains the clearest expression of that mindset. It shows British officials calmly contemplating a future in which India’s electoral system might fail, and identifying who might “just conceivably” step in if it did (File 1). The surrounding files show how, day by day, the same state sought to shape the informational environment in which Indian democracy operated.

This is not a story of plots or puppets. It is something quieter, and more revealing: how a former imperial power continued to plan for uncertainty in India long after formal rule had ended.

File references

File 1

Foreign Office CONFIDENTIAL assessment, 1968, ref LP (1968), entry headed “Chaudhuri, General J. N., OBE”. Internal Foreign Office personality and contingency assessment considering Chaudhuri as a possible head of government in the event of a military takeover; includes biographical notes and political evaluation.

File 2

IR 1/209/5, Information Research Department memorandum, 22 June 1967. Internal warning concerning scale, visibility and political risk of a proposed 300-page Tamil-language book on Communism by A. Kumar Raja Servai.

File 3

IR 1/209/5, IRD letter, 10 July 1967. Formal refusal to underwrite Servai’s proposed Tamil book; fallback offer to purchase limited copies at cost.

File 4

IR 1/209/5, IRD internal correspondence, 17 August 1967. Confirmation of ₹80-per-month payments to A. Kumar Raja Servai for Tamil articles; acknowledgement that payments continued beyond the authorised trial period and required justification.

File 5

British High Commission, Madras to Foreign Office / IRD London, 9 January 1967. Identification of P. V. Thampy as a reliable IRD contact in Kerala; proposal and authorisation for a Malayalam news and features service later known as India Press Features.

File 6

British High Commission, Madras / Trivandrum correspondence with IRD London, 1966–1967. Operational letters setting out subsidies for Malayalam-language material, including print-run-linked payments and “nominal arrangements” designed to avoid explicit financial attribution.

File 7

IRD Kerala operational papers, 1966–1967. Distribution lists of Kerala newspapers receiving IRD-linked material, with circulation figures and political or community classifications.

File 8

British Deputy High Commission, Bombay to Foreign Office / IRD London, correspondence dated 23–24 June and 22 July 1976. Reports of concern that police searches might uncover British-supplied material at the residence of A. G. Noorani; instructions tightening handling procedures, including “read-in-office only” guidance.

File 9

Foreign Office personality and handling assessment, 4 November 1976. Internal evaluation of A. G. Noorani’s political standing, independence, imprisonment during the 1965 emergency and suitability as a high-integrity but high-risk IRD contact.

File 10

British High Commission, Delhi to Foreign Office / IRD London, 26 August 1971. Report that Ashok Mehta, former cabinet minister for Planning, requested supply of the weekly English edition of Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

File 11

Information Research Department, London to British High Commission, Delhi, 13 September 1971. Formal authorisation to take out and fund a one-year local subscription to Neue Zürcher Zeitung for Ashok Mehta.