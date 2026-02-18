icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ṭhree of Nawanshahr family nabbed for waiter’s murder

Ṭhree of Nawanshahr family nabbed for waiter’s murder

Nepalese man’s body was dumped near Raikot

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Raikot, Updated At : 12:51 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The suspects in police custody at Dakha.
Advertisement

The police claimed to have solved a blind murder case in which a body was dumped at a deserted place on the outskirts of Shehbaz village near here on Monday.

Advertisement

Hours after the police registered an FIR under Sections 103 and 3 (5) of the BNS against unidentified persons, a police team identified the deceased and the three suspects on the basis of investigation. The suspects were nabbed from Nawanshahr.

Advertisement

While the deceased was identified as D Raj Thapa, a Nepalese national working as a waiter, the suspects were identified as Surinder Pal Singh of Nawanshahr, his wife Surjit Kaur and nephew Yudhveer Singh.

Advertisement

Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Ankur Gupta said a team, led by Dakha DSP Varinder Khosa and SHO, Jodhan Saheb, Meet Singh, had arrested all three suspects who had allegedly dumped the body of Thapa near Shehbaz village.

“Having registered an FIR against unidentified persons for the murder, our personnel launched a coordinated operation to identify the deceased and the suspects. While looking at the CCTV footage, a car was seen moving under suspicious circumstances, which led to the identification and arrest of the suspects from Nawanshahr,” he said.

Advertisement

Though the suspects confessed to have dumped the body near Shehbaz village, the police are yet to verify the sequence of events narrated by them.

Prime suspect Surinder Pal Singh said the victim was injured after his car hit him and eventually succumbed to his injuries while being shifted from a private clinic to some multispecialty hospital. He claimed that they had dumped the body with the intent of avoiding police action.

SHO Meet Singh said the exact cause of death would be ascertained through the post-mortem report.

The identification of the deceased and suspects was a challenging job for the police as the suspects had tried to destroy the evidence by removing the identity proof of the deceased from his pocket.

The police took the help of the cyber cell and forensic experts for the identification process.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts