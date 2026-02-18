Ṭhree of Nawanshahr family nabbed for waiter’s murder

The police claimed to have solved a blind murder case in which a body was dumped at a deserted place on the outskirts of Shehbaz village near here on Monday.

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Hours after the police registered an FIR under Sections 103 and 3 (5) of the BNS against unidentified persons, a police team identified the deceased and the three suspects on the basis of investigation. The suspects were nabbed from Nawanshahr.

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While the deceased was identified as D Raj Thapa, a Nepalese national working as a waiter, the suspects were identified as Surinder Pal Singh of Nawanshahr, his wife Surjit Kaur and nephew Yudhveer Singh.

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Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Ankur Gupta said a team, led by Dakha DSP Varinder Khosa and SHO, Jodhan Saheb, Meet Singh, had arrested all three suspects who had allegedly dumped the body of Thapa near Shehbaz village.

“Having registered an FIR against unidentified persons for the murder, our personnel launched a coordinated operation to identify the deceased and the suspects. While looking at the CCTV footage, a car was seen moving under suspicious circumstances, which led to the identification and arrest of the suspects from Nawanshahr,” he said.

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Though the suspects confessed to have dumped the body near Shehbaz village, the police are yet to verify the sequence of events narrated by them.

Prime suspect Surinder Pal Singh said the victim was injured after his car hit him and eventually succumbed to his injuries while being shifted from a private clinic to some multispecialty hospital. He claimed that they had dumped the body with the intent of avoiding police action.

SHO Meet Singh said the exact cause of death would be ascertained through the post-mortem report.

The identification of the deceased and suspects was a challenging job for the police as the suspects had tried to destroy the evidence by removing the identity proof of the deceased from his pocket.

The police took the help of the cyber cell and forensic experts for the identification process.