1,000 anganwadi centres to come up in Punjab: Minister

Doraha, June 28
Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur visited the old age home and the under-construction building of the children’s home here at Doraha today.
Interacting with the children residing at the Heavenly Angels Children’s Home, the Minister extended her warmth and compassion towards them. She also met senior citizens at the old age home. The Minister expressed her admiration for the trust’s dedication to ensuring a comfortable and dignified life for the elderly. She commended the organisation for its service towards humanity.
While addressing a press conference, Baljit said the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was all set to open 1,000 new anganwadi centres in the state. Recruitment of 6,000 anganwadi workers and helpers was being done, she said.
She said the state government would also provide smart phones to the workers for smooth functioning of the department. She said an honorarium of Rs 8.2 crore would also be released within a few days for the anganwadi workers and helpers. The Minister added that besides opening new anganwadi centres, renovation of the existing buildings was also being carried out extensively.
She said the aim of her visit was to check the infrastructure and facilities for the elderly and children at the organisations.
