1,000 attend medical camp

Ludhiana, December 19
The annual free medical camp was held today at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital to commemorate the martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur. MLA Gurpreet Gogi, who was the chief guest, inaugurated the camp.
Dr Praveen Sobti, medical director, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital Society, said: “The mission of this hospital is to provide competent and compassionate care at affordable cost to all segments of society, regardless of caste, colour or religion”.
Addressing the gathering, Gurpreet appreciated the charitable work being done at the hospital and promised his party’s support in giving priority to the cause of the common man, especially in health care.
The chief guest evinced a special interest in de-addiction, counselling and rehabilitation services being rendered to patients of substance abuse by the Department of Psychiatry.
About 1,000 patients from Ludhiana and surrounding villages attended the camp. They were given free consultation and medicines. Routine laboratory tests were done free of cost and special tests were at subsidised rates.
