1,000 students honoured

Our Correspondent

Mandi ahmedgarh, Nov 20

A two-day annual function celebration of various wings of Victoria Public Senior Secondary School concluded at the school campus in Lehra village today. Around 1,000 students were felicitated during the two days of annual celebrations.

Surinder Pal Sofat, Sanjay Dhand and Sapna Dhand chaired different sessions. Social activist Sanjiv S Raja and president of Federation Of Private Schools And Association of Punjab Dr Jagjit Singh Dhuri were the guests of honour on the inaugural and concluding sessions, respectively.

Convener of the event Bipan Sethi said an elaborate two-day cultural program was held under the banner of ‘anand tarang’ during the annual function and close to 1,400 students participated in various items, including plays, skits, choreographies and folk songs. Drug abuse, disintegration of families due to immigration of youth to foreign countries, illiteracy and gender bias were the major themes.

Dr Dhuri Appreciated the role of private educational institutes of the region in providing quality education to students of rural areas at affordable costs. He said, “Studies have since established that human children require a more intensive parentage in comparison to other living organism in this universe. Unfortunately, our approach towards parenting has become lackadaisical, due to the presumption that educational institutes will take care of all avenues of a child’s development.”

