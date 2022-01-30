1.05 lakh litres of lahan seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 29

The Ludhiana rural police conducted a raid near the Sutlej today and recovered 1.05 lakh litres of lahan.

Sharing details, Patil Ketan Baliram, SSP, Ludhiana (Rural), said on the basis of information, he along with the force in coordination with Excise Department Inspector, Sidhwan Bet, conducted a major raid in Baghian village along the Sutlej to check manufacturing of illicit liquor.

The SSP said a drone camera was also used to map the area and identify pockets. The accused identified as Nirmal Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Manjit Singh of Baghian village, manufacturing illicit liquor, managed to give a slip to the police party, the SSP added. Raids were on to nab them, the SSP said. A case under the Excise Act was registered against the three accused, the SSP added.