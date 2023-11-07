1,055-acre village common land freed of encroachments in district

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 6

Continuing its drive against encroachers and land sharks, the district administration has freed almost 1,055 acres of village common land of illegal occupations in different parts of Ludhiana during the past 18 months, officials have said.

While the possession of freed land worth minimum Rs 250 crore has been handed back to the village panchayats concerned, warrants have been issued to 142 land sharks to vacate another 473 acres of government land still under encroachments across the district, the administration has confirmed.

Besides, almost 4,100 acres of village common lands were still under illegal occupations in Ludhiana, proceedings to vacate which have also been initiated.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik told The Tribune here on Monday that the administration with the active participation of the Rural Development and Panchayats Department had intensified a special drive against encroachments launched last year and a zero tolerance policy was being adopted towards illegal occupation of government land in the district.

“Following the directions of the state government, we have been able to free almost 25 per cent of the total encroached land in the district during the past 18 months while the remaining 75 per cent of the illegal occupations identified on the government land will be removed in coming days,” she said while adding that several chunks of freed land had been under illegal occupation for decades.

Divulging the block-wise data of the government land that was under illegal occupations for the past several years and has now been vacated, the District Development and Panchayats Officer (DDPO), Navdeep Kaur, said the biggest chunks of 215 acres each of village common land had been freed in the Ludhiana-2 and Sidhwan Bet blocks followed by 105 acres in Khanna.

Recently, the Rural Development and Panchayats Minister, Laljit Singh Bhullar, handed over the freed 32.7-acre land to Butahari village panchayat in the district.

In the case, the DDPO had decided the case in favour of the panchayat and had ordered the removal of illegal occupation by almost 21 influential persons to restore the possession of land to the village panchayat.

Among other blocks, more than 101 acres of government land was vacated in the Ludhiana-1 block, over 65 acres in Raikot, 55 acres in Maloud, 46 acres in Sudhar, 74 acres in Pakhowal, 22 acres in Doraha, 49 acres in Jagraon, 35 acres in Machhiwara, 34 acres in Samrala and more than 49 acres of village common land was freed of encroachment in the Dehlon block in the district.

Navdeep, who has been spearheading the sustained campaign against the encroachments, said the vacated village common land were being given on contract after following due procedures and the income thereof will be credited to accounts of the village panchayats concerned, which will be spent for the development and other common purposes of the village concerned. “The process was underway to vacate all remaining government lands from encroachments in the district,” the DDPO added while issuing a stern warning against the illegal occupation of government lands.

She said the warrants had been issued to encroachers to free over 299 acres from 50 land sharks in the Ludhiana-2 block, 49 acres from 22 encroachers in Machhiwara, 12 acres from five illegal occupants in Raikot, 53 acres from 45 land sharks in Ludhiana-1, 40 acres from nine encroachers in Samrala, 3.1 acres from two land sharks in Jagraon, 1.2 acre from three encroachers in Doraha, 1.8 kanal from two land sharks in Sudhar, 4.5 acres from as many illegal occupants in Sidhwan Bet and half acre from two encroachers in the Maloud block.

Zero Tolerance, says DC

“We have adopted a zero tolerance policy against encroachments and are committed to vacating each and every inch of the government land of illegal occupations. While the majority of such lands have been freed, the process to vacate the remaining identified land under illegal possession is in progress,”says Surabhi Malik, DC.

Unearthed Rs 121-cr scam

DDPO Navdeep Kaur had recently unearthed a scam pertaining to the usurping of panchayat funds amounting to Rs 121 crore across six villages in Ludhiana. Acting on her report, the state government had assigned the Vigilance Bureau to conduct further probe and had chargesheeted over 12 officials of the department and all six sarpanches indicted in the DDPO’s probe.