1.05L kg of lahan seized, destroyed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 28

The Excise Department on Monday recovered and destroyed around 1.05 lakh kg of lahan from the banks of Sutlej here, officials have said.

“A team constituted to curb illegal distillation on the Sutlej banks raided the area and searched around 15-km surroundings of the Sutlej bank near Kot Umra, Chandigarh Dia Channa, Vehra, Gorshian and Akkuwal villages, near Sidhwan Bet,” the officials said.

They revealed that around 1,05,000 kg lahan hidden in plastic sheets was recovered and destroyed on the spot outside the river as the stock remained unclaimed.

“Four big iron drums, aluminium utensils, 300 kg wood and plastic pipes were also seized from the spot,” they added.