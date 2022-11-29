1.05L kg of lahan seized, destroyed

Ludhiana, November 28
The Excise Department on Monday recovered and destroyed around 1.05 lakh kg of lahan from the banks of Sutlej here, officials have said.
“A team constituted to curb illegal distillation on the Sutlej banks raided the area and searched around 15-km surroundings of the Sutlej bank near Kot Umra, Chandigarh Dia Channa, Vehra, Gorshian and Akkuwal villages, near Sidhwan Bet,” the officials said.
They revealed that around 1,05,000 kg lahan hidden in plastic sheets was recovered and destroyed on the spot outside the river as the stock remained unclaimed.
“Four big iron drums, aluminium utensils, 300 kg wood and plastic pipes were also seized from the spot,” they added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Adhere to law for appointment of judges: Supreme Court takes exception to Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement
Law Minister had said Centre couldn’t be accused of sitting ...
Centre 'returns' 20 files to Supreme Court Collegium
Gay lawyer’s name included
Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi
Eyes India as critical partner in its Indo-Pacific strategy
10 trade unions boycott Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's pre-Budget meeting
Say 3 minutes for each speaker a ‘cheap joke’