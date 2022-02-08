1,086 micro observers for polls in all 14 constituencies of Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 7

For the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections, 1,086 micro observers have been deputed in all 14 constituencies of district. The randomisation of micro observers was held in the presence of expenditure observers TN Venkatesh and Shesh Nath and DEO-cum-DC Varinder Kumar Sharma at the NIC office on the DC office premises here this evening.

Earlier, the five general observers and three police observers had discussed to finalise the security deployment plan and randomisation of micro observers in all 14 constituencies of the district.

The district police heads informed the observers about the norms of deployment of police personnel, including the Central paramilitary force personnel, at critical and normal police stations depending upon the number of polling stations at each polling location.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that there are 14 Assembly constituencies in the district and there are a total of 2,979 polling stations — 2,965 main and 14 auxiliary polling stations. There are a total 1,405 polling locations in the district.

The election observers and DC described the micro observers as eyes and ears of the Election Commission of India for ensuring peaceful and transparent Vidhan Sabha elections.

They said right from organising mock poll before the actual poll on the voting day to keeping a strict vigil over the entire election process, the micro observers have a huge role to play for ensuring free, fair and peaceful polls.