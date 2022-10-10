Rs 1.1 lakh, gold jewellry stolen

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: Thieves broke into a house in Lato Joga village on Friday and fled with cash, jewellery and other valuables when the owner of the house, Bachittar Singh (63), was not at home. “When I returned home, the lock had been broken and Rs 1.10 lakh in cash, one laptop and gold jewellery kept in a cupboard were found missing,” he said. The police have registered a case under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC. OC

Three held for creating ruckus

Ludhiana: The police have arrested three persons and booked 25 others under various sections of the IPC for creating ruckus and threatening peace. The suspects have been identified as Vansh Verma, Alladdin and Sahil Mohammed. The police said the suspects were involved in a fighting. They were using swords, sticks, iron rods and baseball bats to attack another group in the Janakpuri area on Friday night. OC

Landlord booked for rape

Ludhiana: The police have booked Gurdeep Singh Bajwa, a resident of Mundian Khurd, under various sections of the IPC and the Arms Act for allegedly raping Seema Rani (20), the wife of his tenant Parminder Sawna. The victim told the police that she and her eight-month-old daughter were alone in their house on Saturday morning when the suspect barged into her room, torn her clothes and raped her at gunpoint. She said by the time her husband returned, the suspect had fled.