1.2 lakh given polio drops on Day 2 in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, February 28
On the second day of the pulse polio campaign today, 1,21,201 children were given polio drops. Today teams went door-to-door for administering the same.
A total of 2,62,353 children have been covered in two days. The five-day polio campaign started yesterday.
The Health Department has a target of covering 4,79,903 children. As many as 2,760 teams have been formed and 506 supervisors were appointed for the campaign. —
