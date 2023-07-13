1,334 challans issued for not affixing HSRPs

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, July 12

The Ludhiana traffic police have issued as many as 1,334 challans for not affixing high security registration plates (HSRPs) in the past 11 days. The challans were issued to all types of vehicles which were not using the HSRPs.

Drive will be intensified: ADCP Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sameer Verma said people who were yet to update their old registration number plates should do the same to avoid a hefty challan amount. The challaning drive would be intensified in the coming week.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sameer Verma said today that after the deadline for affixing the HSRPs ended in June, traffic policemen were instructed to issue challans of vehicles violating the norms.

“The traffic police started the special drive on July 1 and special teams were formed to catch violators. Till July 11, 1,334 challans were issued against vehicles caught running without the HSRPs and necessary penalty was also levied,” Verma said.

The ADCP said people who were yet to update their old number plates should do the same to avoid a hefty challan amount. The challaning drive would be intensified in the coming week.

Offenders if caught first time will have to pay Rs 2,000 as fine and Rs 3,000 as penalty second time.

The traffic police have no motive to harass commuters. They should follow the rules to avoid penalties, he added.