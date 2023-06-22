1.34-acre ‘school’ site: Resident writes to Local Bodies Minister, seeks Vigilance probe

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, June 21

Pending payment of over Rs 4 crore to LIT

Milkha Singh Arya, a resident of Barewal Road, has written to Local Bodies Minister and sought a Vigilance Bureau (VB) probe into the non-payment of pending dues of a 1.34-acre plot that was sold by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) nearly a decade ago. The land, which is located in the F block of Maharishi Valmiki Nagar Colony, is earmarked for the construction of a school. It was allotted

to an NGO years ago.

The complainant has alleged that no one in the LIT – right from the staff in the sales branch, the Executive Officer or officials of the engineering branch — is aware about payment status of the land.

The allottee has not taken up construction work at the site even after several years of allotment and has also failed to make any subsequent payment towards the cost of land after an initial deposit of 20 per cent of the price at the time of allotment, the complainant said.

The school site, lying in a state of utter neglect, has become a source of nuisance for area residents in the colony.

“On the vast tract of land, wild growth of weed, shrubs and wild plants has proliferated. Loose sand, mud and trash/garbage thrown by residents and even sanitation staff deployed by LIT authorities, has further added to the misery of residents,” the complaint said.

He added that the LIT has simply forgotten about the pending payment, which amounts to more than Rs 4 crore, in addition to interest and penalty for both the default in payment of land and non-construction fine (NCF) for nearly a decade. Area residents living in the vicinity of ‘abandoned’ site are also being made to suffer for no fault of theirs, he added.

The complainant has urged the government to order a vigilance probe in the land ‘scam’ worth crores of rupees and initiate departmental action to identify the employees and officials of the LIT, who had failed to perform their duty to safeguard the lands and properties of the government.

He also urged the government to cancel the allotment in case of default in payment, secure possession of the land and put it to gainful use through its resale in an auction.

When contacted for the payment status of the site, engineering branch officials of the LIT said the record of payment was maintained by the sales branch.

Executive Officer Jatinder Singh said he would speak on the matter after speaking to the concerned person in the sales branch of the LIT.

‘Neglected’ plot adds to locals’ miseries

“On the vast tract of land, wild growth of weed, shrubs and wild plants has proliferated. Loose sand, mud and trash/garbage thrown by residents and even sanitation staff deployed by LIT authorities, has further added to the misery of residents,” the complaint said.