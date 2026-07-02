1.48L benefit under women grant scheme in Ludhiana dist

The much-awaited government scheme, the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, was rolled out on Wednesday across the state by the AAP government, under which 1,48,339 beneficiaries in the district benefited. A total of Rs 52,19,35,500 was deposited in their accounts by the AAP government on Wednesday.

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The total number of women beneficiaries in the district, as of June 30, is around 4.43 lakh. Funds will be deposited in coming days in accounts of all beneficiaries.

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Today, the money deposited into the accounts of 1,48,339 beneficiaries is for the next three months. Of these beneficiaries, 97,060 women are from the general category while 51,279 belong to the SC category.

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The data of the beneficiaries and the amount deposited is being compiled by the Department of Social Security and Development of Women and Children, Punjab.

Talking about the milestone on Wednesday, AAP MLA Madan Lal Bagga said the promise that the AAP government made during the 2022 Assembly elections has been fulfilled today and for the next three months, the amount of Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,500, respectively, has been deposited in accounts of eligible women.