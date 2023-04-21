1,500 saplings distributed

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 20

Residents continued receiving saplings of fruit and shade trees at the stalls set up by the civil administration and the Department of Social Forestry after the celebrations of World Heritage Day at Maharaja Dalip Singh Memorial, Bassian Kothi, near here today.

More than 1,500 saplings were distributed after the event was kicked off by GENCO chairman Navjot Jarg on Tuesday.

Kulwant Singh, the in-charge of Sadhar block of Forest Department, said officials, led by Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik and Raikot SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli, had launched a coordinated movement to distribute saplings under ‘Mission Tandarust Punjab’ on the eve of World Heritage Day celebrations on Tuesday.