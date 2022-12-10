1,500 special children take part in state games

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 9

Punjab state games for children with ‘special’ needs, organised by the Punjab Education Department, concluded at Guru Nanak Stadium here today.

Players take part in a race during the state-level games in Ludhiana on Friday.

During the two-day event, over 1,500 children (deaf and dumb, physically handicapped and visually impaired) from across the state took part in various games such as football, badminton, athletics and volleyball with a message of ‘Sports for all’.

Hosts Ludhiana secured most of the titles and emerged overall champions while Jalandhar and Fatehgarh Sahib finished at the second and third spots, respectively.

Amandeep Kaur, Assistant Director, DGSE, and Swatantar Kaur, Assistant State Projet Director (ASPD), were the chief guests during the prize distribution function. They distributed the prizes among position holders.

Amandeep Kaur appreciated district education office staff for organising the games successfully.

She said the Education Department would make all efforts to provide national-level sports facilities to the special children and thanked Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains for his cooperation and guidance in conducting the games.

Harjit Singh, District Education Officer (Secondary), and Baldev Singh, DEO (Elementary), along with Jaswinder Singh, Deputy DEO, and Ajit Pal Singh were among those others present.

The event convener, principal Gurjant Singh, extended gratitude towards the district administration, members of the organiing committee and ground staff for providing all sorts of assistance for the smooth conduct of games.