1,591 donate blood

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 7

As many as 1,591 enthusiasts from town and more than 40 villages of the surrounding areas donated blood during the 15th blood donation camp organised by the Social Welfare Organisation at the Grain Market today.

Jatinder Sharma Happy Baba inaugurated the event and CMD of Shreyans Group of Industries Limited Rajneesh Oswal was the chief guest on the occasion.

Former legislator Iqbal Singh Jhoondan, social activist Simran Kaur Mann and Dr Sunit Hind chaired various sessions.

Appreciating efforts of the organisers, speakers, including Jatinder Sharma, Rajneesh Oswal and Simran Kaur Mann, said blood donation was one of the noblest human acts as it saved lives of ailing persons fighting with death.

Rajneesh Oswal and others felicitated blood donors at the camp.