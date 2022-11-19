1,600 CT University students get degrees

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 18

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Friday conferred degrees to the students during a convocation ceremony at CT University, Ludhiana, on Friday. Around 1,600 postgraduates and graduates were awarded degrees in the convocation ceremony, according to the university.

Addressing the gathering during the convocation ceremony in CT University, here, Sandhwan said India is the youngest nation of the world and their strength can change the fate of the country. He said youth could become the fuel for the society and Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government is making sincere efforts to tap this energy of the youth for making ‘Rangla Punjab’ and eliminating social maladies.

He said educated youth could not only carve a niche for theirselves in society but could also change its fate. Sandhwan appealed to the youth to join hands with government against anti-national forces and must dedicate themselves for prosperous Punjab and to cement the bonds of love, peace and harmony. Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Ludhiana Rural SSP Harjit Singh and others were also present during the function.