1,700 students to take part in PU zonal youth festival

Our Correspondent

Doraha, September 29

A four-day Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival of Ludhiana Zone-A is all set to commence tomorrow at Mata Ganga Khalsa College(MGKC), Manji Sahib Kottan. A total of 1,700 participants from 16 colleges, affiliated to Panjab University, will compete in over 67 items. A student can participate maximum three times at undergraduate level and two times at the postgraduate level. The students will unleash their talent and creativity in fine arts, literary, music, dance and theatrical events.

Rohit Kumar Sharma, Director Youth Welfare, Panjab University, said the theme of the festival is ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’. The events will be held at three different venues. On the 1st day, the festival will commence with inauguration followed by group shabad, bhajan, group singing (Indian), folk song, classical music, vocal, gazal, geet, poem recitation, muhavredar vartalaap. In the second half, guddian patole, paranda making, chhiku making competition will be organised.

On the 2nd day, one act plays, histrionics, classical dance, group dance, vaar singing, kali singing and kavishri, collage making, photography, cartooning, poster making, still life drawing, clay modeling, quiz, installation and debate will be organised.On the 3rd day, bhangra, instrumental music (percussion, non-percussion),Indian orchestra, folk instrument and folk orchestra. Heritage items like phulkari, bagh, dasuti or cross stitch, knitting, crochet, pakhi designing, mehandi application, mime, skit, mimicry and bhand, elocution will be organised. The 4th day will witness sammi, luddi, gidha and ladies traditional ritualistic songs.

Principal Kuldeep Kaur Dhaliwal said thecompetitions would help students to polish their skills.