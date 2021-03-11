1 arrested with heroin

Ludhiana, August 16
The Special Task Force (STF) wing of the Ludhiana police arrested a smuggler and recovered 340-gm heroin from his possession.
The accused has been identified as Baljinder Kumar Lallu (32) of Ladhowal.
STF Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Chaudhary said they had got a tip-off, following which the accused was nabbed.
DSP Chaudhary said the accused had a criminal past as cases of heroin smuggling and attempt to murder were registered against him in the past and he was now out on bail. “Further questioning of the accused to bust the entire supply line is on,” said DSP Chaudhary.
