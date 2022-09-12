1 booked for rape on pretext of marriage

Ludhiana, September 11
The Jamalpur police have registered a case against a man on the charges of raping a woman for two continuous years. The suspect had promised victim that he would marry her but later, he refused to do so.
The suspect has been identified as Prabhpreet Singh, a resident of Ghumar Mandi.
Complainant told the police that she met the suspect in 2020. Later, she developed friendship with him. In no time friendship turned into love affair, the complainant added.
The suspect had promised victim that he would marry her, the complainant said. He continued to make excuses whenever the victim asked him to marry her, the complainant added. Recently, he categorically refused to solemnise marriage with the victim and also issued threats to her, the complainant said.
The victim stated that she was sexually exploited by the suspect for around two years.
Investigating officer ASI Lakhwinder Masih said after receiving a complaint, a case of rape was registered against the suspect and raids were being conducted to nab him.
