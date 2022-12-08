1 Covid case in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, December 7
One fresh case of Covid-19 was reported from the district on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1,13,627 cases.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: Neck-and-neck fight between BJP and Congress; AAP fails to open account
BJP 30, Congress 30, others 3; the hilly state has 68 seats,...
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: Early trends show BJP taking a big lead over Congress, AAP
Leading: BJP 146; Congress 22; AAP 10; Others 4
Jagrup Brar among 4 Punjabis inducted as minister in Canada’s British Columbia govt
He was born at Deon, a remote village of Bathinda