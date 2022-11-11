1-day lecture on doubling dairy farmers' income

Ludhiana, November 10
The College of Dairy Science and Technology (CODST), Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), organised a one-day technical lecture for faculty and students under the aegis of Institutional Development Plan (IDP).
Mission director of International Improvement Mission, Jaswant Singh Bhandair, was invited as industry expert on the occasion. Bhandair delivered a lecture on “Ethical dairy business plan for India to double the income of dairy farmers within an year.”
He and his team informed the students about the significance of the purity of milk from the perspective of milk fat and total solids. Bhandiar also demonstrated the in-house technology and prototype for pasteurisation of milk for extending the shelf life of milk beyond seven days.
Dr SK Mendiratta, Dean, CODST, inaugurated the session and talked about the importance of novel technologies to promote value addition of milk.
Sandeep Randhawa, chairman, Punjab Livestock Farmers’ Association, discussed the need for the realisation of the true economic value of milk to benefit dairy farmers.
