1-day seminar on health awareness

Tribune News Service

Mandi Gobindgarh, March 23

A one-day seminar was organised by the Ayurveda College and Hospital, Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, on the theme “Health awareness on New Vikram Samvat 2080”.

University chancellor Dr Zora Singh and pro-chancellor Dr Tajinder Kaur were the chief guests on the occasion.

Sukhwinder Kaur, chairman, Amloh Market Committee, was the guest of honour and Dr Harsh Sadawarti presided over the function.