1-day seminar on health awareness

Mandi Gobindgarh, March 23
A one-day seminar was organised by the Ayurveda College and Hospital, Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, on the theme “Health awareness on New Vikram Samvat 2080”.
University chancellor Dr Zora Singh and pro-chancellor Dr Tajinder Kaur were the chief guests on the occasion.
Sukhwinder Kaur, chairman, Amloh Market Committee, was the guest of honour and Dr Harsh Sadawarti presided over the function.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress plans mass agitation, to meet President Murmu to discuss Rahul Gandhi's conviction
To stage a protest march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk.
14 political parties move Supreme Court against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud agrees to take it up on Ap...
US nominee for World Bank chief Ajay Banga tests covid positive; in-person meeting with PM Modi unlikely
No confirmation if infection was contracted while in China
3 teachers, driver killed, 11 teachers injured as jeep collides with truck in Punjab's Ferozepur
Locals say the accident took place as the driver of the over...
'Parineeta' director Pradeep Sarkar dies at 67
Was admitted to the ICU of Lilavati hospital in suburban Ban...