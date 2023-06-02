1 fresh Covid-19 case in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: The district reported one fresh Covid-19 case here on Thursday, while there was no fresh death due to the virus. There are four active cases in the district. Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,14,533 persons have so far tested positive for the virus in the district since the outbreak of Covid, while 3,031 persons have lost their life to the virus since March 30, 2020 when first death was reported in the district. On Thursday, 395 samples - 261 RT-PCR and 134 antigen - were sent for testing. TNS

Man flees from police custody

Ludhiana: A man, who was arrested in a theft case, escaped from the Sarabha Nagar police custody at the Civil Hospital here on Thursday. He was brought for medical examination at the hospital. The police said a case of theft was registered against the suspect, Ravi Shankar, at the Sarabha Nagar police station on Thursday and he was brought for medical examination. He pushed a cop and fled from the hospital. Cops tried to chase the suspect, but in vain. The police registered a case against the suspect and launched a search operation to trace him.