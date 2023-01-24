1 fresh Covid case

Ludhiana, January 23
According to the office of Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person tested positive for Covid-19 today while no loss of life was reported due to the virus.
According to information, a 26-year-old woman from Lohara Road tested positive for the virus.
On Monday, 293 samples were sent for testing, which included 245 RT-PCR samples and 48 Antigen samples.
