1 fresh Covid case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 23

According to the office of Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person tested positive for Covid-19 today while no loss of life was reported due to the virus.

According to information, a 26-year-old woman from Lohara Road tested positive for the virus.

On Monday, 293 samples were sent for testing, which included 245 RT-PCR samples and 48 Antigen samples.