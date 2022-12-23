1 held for copyright violation

Ludhiana, December 22
The police on Wednesday arrested a man for violation of copyright. The arrested suspect has been identified as Jaswant Singh of Kakka road.
Complainant Akash Sharma of Gurgaon told the police that Jaswant Singh was manufacturing sewing machines at his factory on Kakka road and was illegally using the brand name of Usha company.
Accordingly, he and the Ludhiana police conducted a raid at the manufacturing unit of Jaswant Singh and recovered 154 sewing machines with Usha brand. Investigating officer Harjinder Singh said the probe had been started.
