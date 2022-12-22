1 held with banned Chinese string

Ludhiana, December 21
The police arrested a man and claimed to have recovered 14 rolls of banned Chinese string from him.
The suspect has been identified as Raj Kumar of New Shivaji Nagar, Ludhiana.
A case under Sections 188 and 336 of the IPC was registered against the suspect at the Division Number 4 police station.
