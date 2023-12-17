1 held with two illegal weapons

Ludhiana, December 16
The Ludhiana police yesterday arrested a youth and recovered two illegal pistols .32 bore with two live cartridges from his possession.
The accused has been identified as Kartik Baggan.
Investigating officer ASI Ranjit Singh said the police had received a secret information that abovesaid person was possessing illegal weapons and he was in a wake to use those weapons in criminal activities. The ASI said the police party conducted a raid and nabbed the accused along with weapons from Ghati mohalla.
