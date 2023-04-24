1-kg opium seized, two peddlers held in Samrala

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 23

The Samrala police today claimed to have nabbed two persons and seized 1 kg of opium. The suspects have been identified as Baldev Singh, alias Pappa, of Kotakpura and Kuldeep Sharma of Zirakpur.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Samrala, Waryam Singh, and SHO, Samrala, Bhinder Singh Khangura, addressed a press conference in this regard.

The DSP said a tip-off was received that Baldev was on the way to deliver opium to his clients. After verifying information, the police conducted a raid at a specific place in Samrala from where he was arrested along with the narcotics.

During preliminary questioning, he admitted that he had been into the illegal trade for the past sometime and he had brought the consignment of opium from a big peddler, Kuldeep Sharma, of Anand Vihar, Zirakpur. Accordingly, the police conducted a raid and Kuldeep was also nabbed.

Now, the police remand of the suspects would be taken from court for further questioning so that the entire supply line can be busted.