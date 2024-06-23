1 killed, another injured as truck runs over 2 men sleeping on Hambran road footpath

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 22

A rashly driven truck ran over two person sleeping on a footpath on the Hambran road last night. One person died on the spot while another suffered serious injuries in the accident. He was admitted to DMC hospital. Hearing the screams, people gathered at the spot and caught the truck driver who was reportedly drunk. Later, he was handed over to the police.

According to information, the truck loaded with scrap was going towards the Jalandhar bypass from the Hambran road. The truck was being driven rashly by the driver who unfortunately lost control over the vehicle. Though the driver applied brakes of the truck, it ran over two victims sleeping on the footpath.

The deceased was identified as Mukesh while the injured was identified a Manoj Kumar. Both are natives of Madhya Pradesh.

Sub-Inspector Ashwani Kumar, investigating officer (IO), said the matter was being investigated. He said footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area was being checked. Required action would be taken against the errant driver, the IO added.

The body of the deceased was kept at the Civil Hospital’s mortuary as his family members were yet to arrive from Madhya Pradesh, the IO said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.