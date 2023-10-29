1 killed in accident

Ludhiana, October 28
A person lost his life due to a head on collision between a combine machine and a truck at Jagraon on Friday.
The police registered a case of negligent driving under Section 304 A of the IPC against the truck driver. Complainant Jiwan Ram of Sangrur told the police that his brother, Jagsir Singh, was driving a combine machine from Kala Sanghian to Raikot. When he reached the Akhara bridge canal at Jagraon, a speeding truck (RJ31GA2076) coming from the opposite side rammed into the combine.
The complainant said due to serious head injuries his brother died. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident.
ASI Gurcharan Singh said an investigation has been launched to identify the truck driver.
