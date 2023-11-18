1 killed, three injured in two road mishaps

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 17

A man lost his life and his companion received serious injuries after a speeding car allegedly hit them near Vishwakarma Chowk, Ludhiana. The deceased has been identified as Dinesh Kumar while injured, Sonu, is receiving medical treatment. In the police complaint, Sonu from Daba Colony stated that he works as a car mechanic. On November 15, he and Dinesh went to repair a car on a motorcycle. At approximately 10:15 pm, a speeding car collided with the stationary car, which had encountered a snag. As a result of this accident, both Sonu and Dinesh sustained injuries. After admitting to Civil Hospital, Dinesh Kumar succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the car managed to sped away. A case has been registered.

In another incident, two persons sustained injuries when a speeding bus allegedly hit the motorcycle they were riding near Sherpur Chowk. According to Sonu Kumar from Dhandari Khurd, the bus hit their motorcycle from behind. Currently, both are under treatment at Mohandai Oswal Hospital. The police have registered a case against the bus driver, identified as Gurdeep Singh, under Sections 279, 337, 338, and 427 of the IPC. The accused driver has been arrested and the bus has been seized, according to the police.