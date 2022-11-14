1 more contract virus in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, November 13
According to the office of Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person tested positive for Covid and no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Sunday.
Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,617 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.
On Sunday, there were seven active cases and all have been asked to isolate themselves at their homes.
At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.34 per cent.
Till date, a total of 40,34,712 samples have been taken, of which 39,05,795 were found negative in the district. On Sunday, samples of 566 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
