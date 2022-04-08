1 tests positive in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 7

One person tested positive for Covid and there was no death due to the disease in the district today. A total of 1,09,792 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,279 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now. There were 14 active cases and 12 patients were asked to isolate themselves at homes by the Health Department. At present, four Covid patients are admitted in city hospitals. Of 34,41,155 samples taken for Covid test till date, 33,16,620 were found negative. — TNS