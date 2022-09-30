1 tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, September 29

For the second consecutive day, the district saw only one fresh case of Covid.

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person tested positive for Covid while no loss of life due to the virus was reported in the district on Thursday.

The Civil Surgeon, Hitinder Kaur, said a total of 1,13,535 persons have tested positive and 3,016 lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Thursday, there were 13 active cases and all patients have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.33 per cent.

Till date, a total of 39,76,062 samples have been taken, of which 38,47,239 were found negative.

On Thursday, samples of 2,160 suspected patients were sent for testing, the results of which are expected shortly. — TNS