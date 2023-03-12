10,154 students enrolled in govt schools in district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 11

Giving an affirmative response to the mega admission drive in government schools, as many as 10,154 students have been enrolled in the government schools of the district, district education officers said here on Saturday.

Following the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, the department had set a target of 1 lakh admissions in a single day throughout the state.

District Education Officers Harjit Singh and Baldev Singh said Ludhiana was given a target of 11,111 new admissions in a single day on the district and the department had successfully enrolled 10,154 new admissions. They said there was great enthusiasm among all teachers in the district. Several teachers, including various district teams ensured admissions by reaching the streets and slum areas from 8 am to late night, they said.

They added that 4,056 admissions were in LKG and UKG, 3,510 admissions in from classes I to V, 195 admissions from classes VI and VIII, 627 admissions in IX and X and 1,766 new students were got admitted from classes XI and XII.

Deputy District Education Officers Ashish Kumar and Jaswinder Singh said Ludhiana-1 block secured the first place by enrolling 1,405 new students. They said many teachers even went to brick kilns and industrial establishments and detailed the parents about the facilities provided in the government schools and motivated them regarding admissions.

Admission booths have been outside the main gate of every government school in Punjab by March 31, where teaching/non-teaching staff will be available.