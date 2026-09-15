10 booked for attacking a family, creating ruckus

The police have booked 10 people, including seven identified accused, for allegedly attacking a family in New Ambedkar Nagar, Giaspura, with kirpans (swords) and vandalising vehicles parked outside their house.

A case has been registered under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 121, 191(3), 190, 351(2)(3)(5) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of Baby Chaudhary, a resident of Gali No. 3, New Ambedkar Nagar, Giaspura.

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The accused have been identified as Dhiraj, Honey, Mani Mehra, Ravi Khachar, Mani Khachar, Gagan Rajput and Rahul, besides three unidentified persons.

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According to the complainant, she was standing at the gate of her house with her family on Tuesday when her son’s friend, Lakshman, had an altercation with Dhiraj over the latter’s allegedly objectionable manner of driving.

Dhiraj, who was riding a motorcycle, allegedly abused and thrashed Lakshman. When the complainant tried to intervene, the accused allegedly hit her on the forehead before fleeing the spot.

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The complainant alleged that after some time, Dhiraj returned with several others, who were armed with kirpans, and attacked the gate of her house. They allegedly damaged her Baleno car and a Honda Activa parked outside the house.

The complainant further alleged that the accused injured Adarsh when she tried to stop them from damaging the vehicles before fleeing the spot.

Investigating Officer Surinder Singh said Adarsh had been hospitalised and was undergoing treatment for injuries to his hand.

“A case has been registered against the accused. They will soon be nabbed. CCTV footage is being examined and information is being gathered to trace their hideouts,” the IO said.