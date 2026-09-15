DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / 10 booked for attacking a family, creating ruckus

10 booked for attacking a family, creating ruckus

The accused damaged vehicles parked outside the complianant's house

article_Author
Lovleen Bains
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:25 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
for representation only
Advertisement

The police have booked 10 people, including seven identified accused, for allegedly attacking a family in New Ambedkar Nagar, Giaspura, with kirpans (swords) and vandalising vehicles parked outside their house.

A case has been registered under Sections 115(2), 126(2), 121, 191(3), 190, 351(2)(3)(5) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of Baby Chaudhary, a resident of Gali No. 3, New Ambedkar Nagar, Giaspura.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Dhiraj, Honey, Mani Mehra, Ravi Khachar, Mani Khachar, Gagan Rajput and Rahul, besides three unidentified persons.

Advertisement

According to the complainant, she was standing at the gate of her house with her family on Tuesday when her son’s friend, Lakshman, had an altercation with Dhiraj over the latter’s allegedly objectionable manner of driving.

Dhiraj, who was riding a motorcycle, allegedly abused and thrashed Lakshman. When the complainant tried to intervene, the accused allegedly hit her on the forehead before fleeing the spot.

Advertisement

The complainant alleged that after some time, Dhiraj returned with several others, who were armed with kirpans, and attacked the gate of her house. They allegedly damaged her Baleno car and a Honda Activa parked outside the house.

The complainant further alleged that the accused injured Adarsh when she tried to stop them from damaging the vehicles before fleeing the spot.

Investigating Officer Surinder Singh said Adarsh had been hospitalised and was undergoing treatment for injuries to his hand.

“A case has been registered against the accused. They will soon be nabbed. CCTV footage is being examined and information is being gathered to trace their hideouts,” the IO said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts