10 booked for attacking doctor, mother in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 2

Two days after an attack on a doctor and his mother at Mullanpur Dakha near here, the Dakha police registered a case against the 10 assailants late on Tuesday evening.

The accused are identified as Balbir Singh, Darbara Singh, Gurtej Singh Teji, Karanvir Singh, Jagraj Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Bhag Singh, Shamsher Singh, Happy and Goldy.

Complainant Rajdip Singh of Mullanpur told the police that on the night of February 27, after closing the clinic, he was going to his house in his Maruti Alto car.

“When I reached near my house, Balvir, along with his aides, attacked me with sharp weapons and baseball bats. My mother was also present there. When she intervened, the accused also attacked her, “ the complainant alleged.

The complainant said when he entered his house to save his life, they also barged into the house and dragged me out. It was only when local residents gathered at the spot, the accused fled.

The complainant said the accused had attacked him due to some old enmity.

The victim was undergoing treatment at Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, from where he was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, on March 1.

Investigating officer ASI Hamir Singh said after recording the statement of the victim, a case was registered. Now, raids were being conducted to nab the accused.