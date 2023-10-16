10 booked in firing case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 15

Two weeks after some assailants resorted to firing and attacked a man at Fatehgarh Gujjran village, the Ladhowal police station yesterday registered a case against the 10 assailants.

Complainant Surinder Kumar told police that on September 30 night, after hearing some noise outside his house, when he went to inquire, he saw the persons were standing there and they were carrying sharp weapons. “Before I could ask anything, the accused started hurling bricks at me. One of the accused Lakhwinder Singh fired three shots in the air to intimidate me,” alleged Kumar.