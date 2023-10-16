10 booked in firing case

Ludhiana, October 15
Two weeks after some assailants resorted to firing and attacked a man at Fatehgarh Gujjran village, the Ladhowal police station yesterday registered a case against the 10 assailants.
Complainant Surinder Kumar told police that on September 30 night, after hearing some noise outside his house, when he went to inquire, he saw the persons were standing there and they were carrying sharp weapons. “Before I could ask anything, the accused started hurling bricks at me. One of the accused Lakhwinder Singh fired three shots in the air to intimidate me,” alleged Kumar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden considering trip to Israel in coming days, but travel isn't final
It would be a powerful symbol of sympathy and support follow...
Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings
Tel Aviv cites impending bad weather | Iran restive, Blinken...
Sikh man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US
Sukhwinder Singh, 42, who hailed from Hoshiarpur district of...
Muslim boy stabbed 26 times by US man in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
The 6-year-old boy was stabbed 26 times with a military-styl...