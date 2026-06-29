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Home / Ludhiana / 10 booked over clash in Ludhiana

10 booked over clash in Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:09 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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The local police registered a case on Saturday against 10 accused in connection with an alleged clash between two groups of transgender people, said officials, adding the incident stemmed from a dispute over money collection.

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According to information, people from one of the groups stopped the other’s vehicle, and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons and issued death threats.

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After a complaint by the victim, Chhoti Mahant, a resident of Khwaja Kothi, the Model Town police registered the case and took up an investigation.

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The complainant said the incident happened on June 15, when she went to the Atam Nagar area to offer greetings. She had an altercation with Raveena, Mona, Pooja, Suhana, Rashika, Ruby, Rehmat, Hifazat, Dilawar Marasi (drum master) and driver Shiv Kunwar, who were already there. She claimed she just asked them not to go to her area to collect money, which later escalated.

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