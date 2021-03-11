10 buffaloes stolen from former MLA's dairy farm

Ludhiana, June 11
The police have booked five unidentified persons for allegedly stealing 10 buffaloes from a dairy farm at Jodhan village in Ludhiana. The dairy farm belongs to ex-MLA Tarsem Jodhan, who lives in Punjab Mata Nagar in the city.
Tarsem Jodhan said a group of five miscreants managed to enter the dairy farm around 2 am on Friday. He said they attacked two of his employees at the farm and tied them before stealing the buffaloes.
“I was at home in the city when the incident took place. It seems somebody had done recce before committing this crime as I was not going to the dairy farm for past some days due to illness. The employees were badly terrorised by the miscreants. After the incident, one of the employees informed me via phone call about the incident at around 3:45 am on Friday”, he said.
Ex-MLA Tarsem Jodhan said there is a gang involved in buffalo stealing as such incidents have taken place earlier too. The cost of ten buffaloes was around Rs 10 lakh, he added.
A case under sections 323, 395, 148 and 149 of IPC has been registered against five unidentified accused.
