10 cartons of liquor, heroin seized during search op

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 8

The cordon and search operation (CASO) was conducted at various locations in the city and rural areas under the supervision of ADGP Anita Punj and CP Kuldeep Singh Chahal on Monday. Six FIRs were registered and a proclaimed offender was also arrested.

The search activities were conducted in Peru Banda near Salem Tabri, Ghati Mohalla, Suraj Nagar, CRPF Colony, Razapur village, Jammu Colony, Ghoda Colony, Bihari Colony, and Chaunta village.

A total of 445 police officials and employees participated in the search operations. Checkpoints were set up at 25 locations and drug hotspots were thoroughly inspected during the operation.

As per the police, today’s CASO resulted in the registration of four FIRs under sections of the NDPS Act, one under the Excise Act and one under the Gambling Act. The police claimed 69.5 gm of heroin, Rs 15,000 in cash as drug money, 10 cartons of liquor and Rs 1,870 (cash recovered under the Gambling Act) during the drive.

According to the police, a proclaimed offender, identified as Shiv Kumar, alias Shibbu, wanted in an FIR registered under Sections 380 and 411 of the IPC in 2019 at the Mattiana police station in Hoshiarpur district was arrested.

A car that seemed suspicious, with black film and lacking a number plate, was issued a challan at the Salem Tabri checkpoint. JCP Saumya Mishra, ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran, and SHOs from different police stations provided assistance during the search operation.