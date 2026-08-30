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Home / Ludhiana / 10-day special sanitation drive kicks off in Khanna

10-day special sanitation drive kicks off in Khanna

Minister Sond inaugurates Mission Clean Punjab initiative in Khanna

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:45 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond flags off a Municipal Council vehicle in Khanna on Saturday.
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The state government launched a 10-day cleanliness drive in Khanna on Saturday as part of its ‘Mission Clean Punjab’ campaign. Cabinet Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond inaugurated the initiative at the Nagar Council office in Khanna.

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The drive is part of a statewide campaign that will continue from August 29 to September 7. Officials said it is aimed at improving cleanliness in urban areas, and developing the state’s towns and cities as models of sanitation.

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Sond said the state government wanted to provide residents with a cleaner and healthier environment, and all municipal corporations (MCs) and councils had been asked to focus on cleanliness in their respective areas.

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The minister said special attention will be given to places where garbage is frequently dumped. According to him, such sites will be monitored even after the special drive ends to ensure that waste is not dumped there again.

“We will closely monitor the work during these 10 days. We want to make Khanna a clean and beautiful city,” Sond said.

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Amit Bambi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development), Ludhiama, will oversee the cleanliness work in Khanna, Sond said.

The minister said sanitation workers will be an important part of the drive even as machines will be used for heavy cleaning work. According to him, the combination of machinery and manual work will speed up the process, and reduce the physical burden on sanitation workers.

He claimed garbage heaps were earlier a common sight at several city intersections but the government had cleared them after coming to power in 2022. The government was now focusing on improving the overall appearance of the city, Sond added.

“The focus is now on making Khanna cleaner and more attractive,” the minister said.

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