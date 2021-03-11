10 days left, Ludhiana civic body yet to upload list of reservoir sites

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 21

With 10 days remaining for filing objections, the Municipal Corporation (MC) is yet to upload the list of 139 sites identified for construction of overhead service reservoirs (OHSRs) on its website. The OHSRs are to be constructed under the upcoming 24x7 canal water supply project in the city. An NGO had demanded that list of such sites must be uploaded on the MC’s official website for convenience of the residents.

On August 2, the MC had released information that residents can check the list of 139 sites at the O&M branch superintending engineer’s office at MC’s Zone D, Sarabha Nagar, during office hours and objections can be filed within one month of the notice at the MC office.

Kapil Dev Arora, president, Council of Engineers, said, “It is not possible for all residents to reach MC’s Zone D office to check the list of sites. The list of all sites must be uploaded on MC’s website with official email-ID for filing the objections.”

Later, Council of Engineers, a city-based NGO, sent a complaint to the Principal Secretary of the Department of Local Government and other authorities, requesting them to issue directions to the MC to upload the list of 139 identified sites for the construction of OHSRs on its website so that the residents can check these sites easily but to no avail.

Kapil Dev Arora, president of the council, said, “The matter pertains to public interest. Only 10 days are remaining for filing objections but information regarding identified sites has not been uploaded. It is not possible for all residents to reach MC’s Zone D office to check the list of sites. We demand the MC must upload the list of all sites on its website along with providing an official email-ID for filing the objections by stakeholders.”

“Moreover, public announcements should also be made in the areas wherein OHSRs are to be constructed so that residents concerned can share their views if they have any objection,” he added.

The council members also sought that after uploading the list on its website, MC should also extend the deadline for filing objections.

With support from The World Bank, a 24x7 surface drinking water project is to be launched in the city. The estimated cost would be around Rs 1,197 crore for the first phase of the project. A water treatment plant under the project would be set up at Bilga village.

MC’s Superintending Engineer (B&R) Ravinder Garg said the list of identified sites for OHSRs would be uploaded on MC’s website by Monday.