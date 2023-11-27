10 dengue cases reported from Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 26

On Sunday, 10 cases of dengue were reported from the district, of which nine were from urban and one from rural areas. A total of 1,191 cases of dengue have been reported so far from the district.

Today there were 92 active cases in the district, of which 71 belong to urban and 21 from rural. Eighteen persons have lost their lives to dengue in the district so far.

People need to take precautions by wearing full-sleeve shirts, cover their legs and feet, use mosquito repellents in houses and use mosquito nets if required. Everyone should ensure that there is no waterlogging around their houses or uncovered water kept on their premises, particularly on the rooftop.

