10 drunk youths tease girls, thrash kin

Ludhiana, September 15

Around 10 youths resorted to hooliganism outside a dhaba on the railway road on the intervening night of September 14-15. They passed indecent comments at girls and when their kin intervened, the suspects thrashed them and also damaged their Toyota Fortuner vehicle. The suspects snatched a mobile phone, a silver bracelet and three gold chains from the victims and fled.

The victims raised the alarm and informed the police. Officials from the Kotwali police station reached the scene and after conducting raids, arrested two of the suspects.

The nabbed duo have been identified as Ishwar Singh, a resident of Baba Sen Bhagat Colony, and Kunal Mehar of Sardar Nagar, Sekhewal. The police also booked eight unidentified suspects and started raids to nab them.

The complainant, Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Threeke village, told the police that he, along with his brother and four girls of the family, had come to have dinner at Sher-e-Punjab dhaba on Thursday night.

He said that when they were sitting inside the eatery, the youths, who were drinking alcohol there, passed obscene comments at the girls. Ignoring them, the entire family got into their SUV parked outside the dhaba.

When they were about to move, the youths came out and held the hand of a girl sitting inside the vehicle and also tried to touch her body parts, the complainant said, adding that when he intervened, the youths severely beaten up the entire family and fled after looting their jewellery. They also badly damaged their vehicle.

Investigating officer ASI Joginder Singh said a case under various sections of the IPC was registered against the youths and raids were being conducted to nab other suspects.