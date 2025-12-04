DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / 10-gm drug powder seized from PESCO employee in Ludhiana jail

10-gm drug powder seized from PESCO employee in Ludhiana jail

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:13 AM Dec 04, 2025 IST
Narcotic substances are often seized from the possession of jail inmates as well as staff. In yet another case, 10 gm of a white narcotic substance were found from the possession of PESCO employee Bachittar Singh from inside the jail.

In this matter, the police division No. 7 acting on the complaint of Assistant Superintendent of Jail Daulat Ram registered a case against the person yesterday, a resident of Rasulpur Jandi village, Jagraon. The police took action against the accused under various sections of the Prison and the NDPS Acts.

Providing information, investigating officer ASI Dinesh Kumar said that Daulat Ram informed the police that during a surprise check conducted in the jail in the morning today, Bachittar was frisked and 10 gm of white narcotic substance was found from his possession.

Now questioning of the accused would be done to inquire about the jail inmate(s) to whom drug was to be supplied.

