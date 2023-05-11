10 hotels sealed for violations

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 10

Acting against violations, the Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed 10 hotels located in the Jawahar Nagar camp area near the bus stand today. The hotels had been constructed in violation of the building bylaws in the past. Action was taken against the violations today in the presence of police personnel.

According to civic body officials, a petition was filed against the illegal hotels in the high court in the past.

Following this, the department issued instructions to the officials concerned to take action against the violations.

An official said the majority of the hotel owners had failed to provide proper parking space or obtain building plan approval from the civic body. Though notices were issued to the owners in the past, they failed to respond.

He said the MC officials noted that more violations had been found in the area and action would be taken against those buildings also in coming days.

Meanwhile, questions have been raised why action was not taken by the MC officials when these structures were illegally constructed in the past.

The MC officials have been urging residents to obtain building plan approvals from the civic body before beginning any construction work, otherwise strict action would be taken against them.