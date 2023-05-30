10 kg of illegally slaughtered meat destroyed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 29

On Monday, a team from the Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted an inspection of three meat shops on the ESI Hospital road and disposed of 10 kg of meat. The officials accused the shopkeepers of engaging in illegal slaughtering practices, alleging the meat was unhygienic too.

As per Gurinder Singh, MC Chief Sanitary Inspector, the traders were found to be involved in unlawful slaughtering activities. One of them was issued a challan for using banned polythene bags. Kulpreet Singh, Joint Commissioner, told them to have their meat slaughtered at the modern slaughterhouse set up by the MC in the Haibowal Dairy Complex on Hambran Road.