10 kg of illegally slaughtered meat destroyed

Ludhiana, May 29
On Monday, a team from the Municipal Corporation (MC) conducted an inspection of three meat shops on the ESI Hospital road and disposed of 10 kg of meat. The officials accused the shopkeepers of engaging in illegal slaughtering practices, alleging the meat was unhygienic too.
As per Gurinder Singh, MC Chief Sanitary Inspector, the traders were found to be involved in unlawful slaughtering activities. One of them was issued a challan for using banned polythene bags. Kulpreet Singh, Joint Commissioner, told them to have their meat slaughtered at the modern slaughterhouse set up by the MC in the Haibowal Dairy Complex on Hambran Road.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 killed, 20 injured as bus carrying pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi falls into gorge in Jammu
Locals and police rush to the spot and launch the rescue ope...
Congress MP from Maharashtra Balu Dhanorkar dies at 47
He was admitted to a Nagpur-based hospital last week for the...
9 injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida; some taken to children's hospital
The 9 victims include 3 children
Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table
22 detained ahead of minister’s first visit since clashes br...
Monsoon may be below normal
Forecast for rainfall, thunderstorm over next 3-4 days